Mayor Meehan to Flip the Switch Thursday at the 31st Annual Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City

Image courtesy ococean.com

The Winterfest of Lights returns to north Ocean City Thursday evening as Mayor Rick Meehan will flip the switch on the 50-foot tall Christmas tree at 5:30pm – and opening the display to the public. The Talk of Delmarva also hears that Santa will make a special appearance for the opening ceremony, which also includes a performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars.” This year not only is the 31st Annual Winterfest of Lights a walking tour through Northside Park – but the Winterfest Express will return with multiple tram stops throughout Northside Park. Winterfest is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 to 9:30pm – tickets area $6 (age 12 and up) available on-site or online -visit www.ococean.com/events.

Additional information from the Town of Ocean City:

The path contains several surprises along the way, creating family-friendly opportunities that will last a lifetime. Grab your cup of coffee or hot chocolate at the Boosters concession window and enjoy the spectacular light displays with many loyal favorites, including the Twelve Days of Christmas and the Toy Factory. Also, patrons can’t miss the animated, 50-foot Winterfest Christmas tree “performing” its show throughout the evening. Take your photo at one of the many photo hotspots along the way. Guests will have the opportunity to take their photo with Santa Claus. Families can listen to holiday music throughout the park provided by Radio Ocean City or download the Radio Ocean City App for a more personal high-fidelity music experience.

Vote for your favorite tree decorated by the Art League of Ocean City with the Trees for the Arts Program. Guests can view the displayed trees inside the Winterfest tent and vote for their favorite tree(s) for $1/vote. Each vote helps support the Art League of Ocean City’s youth programs and classes. The tree with the most votes will win a $500 cash prize. The Trees for the Arts proud sponsors are Home Depot, Art League of Ocean City and the Town of Ocean City.

Winterfest will also partner with The Marine Corps League, OC Jeep Club, Sugar Planet and Toys for Tots for a special opportunity to “give and get”. The Marine’s Toys for Tots “Stuff the Jeep” Toy Drive, Saturday and Sunday, November 18-19, will offer guests the opportunity to enter Winterfest for free on these nights only with the donation of a new toy (one admission per person, up to four per group entry). Highlighting this charitable opportunity will be a special parade of Jeeps by the OC Jeep Club. On Saturday, November 18, holiday-themed Jeeps will parade north from 6th Street on the beach to 130th Street where they will make their way to the Winterfest of Lights and display their creative holiday décor from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Ocean City’s Transportation Department adds to the fun with three colorful boardwalk jeeps placed inside the Winterfest Pavilion. Guests can deliver their toy donations to the boardwalk tram jeep display upon entering.

To add to the Winterfest experience, the Winterfest Train Garden will return this year. Visit the Welcome Center at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to view the spectacular model railroad displays and trains. Read and learn about the history of the train station and railroad in Ocean City. Starting November 16through December 31, the train garden can be viewed Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public; however, donations are accepted and benefit the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

If you have a leashed pet, bring them with you on Wednesday for Furry Friends Day! The hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets can be purchased on-site or online. Admission is $6 for those 12 years & older and FREE for those 11 years and younger. With thousands of holiday lights, Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights will create long-lasting holiday memories for you and your family.