Mayor of Cambridge, Facing Revenge Porn Charges, Submits Resignation

Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw submitted his resignation Monday as he faces trial on charges related to sharing of revenge porn on social media.

The City Commission had been in the process of attempting to remove Bradshaw from office. Commission President Lajan Cephas has been serving as acting mayor.

Bradshaw’s city hall office and home were searched last August as part of the investigation. He is scheduled for trial this spring.

Members of the Cambridge City Commission shared this message on social media:

Please be advised that, at approximately noon on January 10, 2022, Andrew Bradshaw tendered his resignation as Mayor of the City of Cambridge. Pursuant to Section 3-21A of the Charter of the City of Cambridge, a special election will be held to fill the unexpired portion of Mr. Bradshaw’s term. Additional information regarding the special election will be made public as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, all rights, powers, and duties of the office of Mayor shall continue to be assumed by the Commission President, Lajan Cephas, as provided by Section 3-21A of the Charter.

For our previous story, please CLICK HERE