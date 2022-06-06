McGuiness Re-Indicted on Same Charges by Kent County Grand Jury

Charges against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness were dropped last week in New Castle County after her attorney argued that there no mention of where the offenses occurred. The trial has been moved to Kent County and today McGuiness was re-indicted on the same five counts –

1 – Conflict of Interest: Violation of the State Officials’ Code of Conduct (misdemeanor)

2 – Theft (felony)

3 – Contract Structuring: Non-compliance with Procurement Law (misdemeanor)

4 – Official Misconduct (misdemeanor)

5 – Act of Intimidation (felony)

McGuiness was indicted in 2021 for abuse of office after several whistleblowers came forward alleging serious misconduct by the State Auditor. She has maintained her innocence and is campaigning for re-election. WGMD was told last week that with the trial relocating to Kent County – it would be a couple of weeks before the trial would begin.