MD 149 Confirmed Cases Including 1 Infant & 1 Teen

Maryland now has 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus – that’s up from 17 a week ago. This includes cases in Worcester and Wicomico Counties and the first cases in an infant and a teenager. Neither the infant nor teen is hospitalized and Governor Larry Hogan says that two-thirds of the cases are people between 18 and 64. One person in Prince George’s County has died from the virus. Governor Hogan is also asking any spring break travelers to self-quarantine for the next 14 days and to avoid people over the age of 60.