MD 16 Bridge Over Mill Creek in Caroline County to Close for Several Weeks This Summer

A bridge near Denton in Caroline County will close for up to eight weeks due to a $4.3 million replacement project. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, work on the MD 16 bridge over Mill Creek will include replacement of the bridge deck and related components, abutment repairs and paving. Weather permitting, the project will be complete by the end of this year. The closure will begin Monday, June 17th. During this time, two detour routes will be in place. The MD 16 bridge is expected to reopen by mid-August, weather permitting.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

The first detour route, intended to accommodate all types of vehicles including commercial trucks, will direct motorists to use MD 16, MD 404, MD 313 and MD 318 to travel around the bridge closure, passing through the towns of Preston and Federalsburg. (See map, green route.)

The second detour route, intended to accommodate passenger cars and light trucks only, will direct motorists to use MD 16, MD 404, MD 313 and Auction Road to travel around the bridge closure. (See map, pink route.)

The MD 16 bridge is expected to reopen by mid-August, weather permitting. Schedule updates, progress photos and detour maps will be posted throughout construction on the Project Portal page here. Contractor David A. Bramble Inc., of Chestertown, will perform the work.



The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.