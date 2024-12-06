MD 2024 Deer Firearm Season Opener Nearly Identical to Last Year

Maryland Natural Resources officials say the 2024 deer firearm season opener is nearly identical to last year’s numbers. Maryland hunters harvested 10,889 deer on the opening weekend – which was November 30th to December 1st. The number is just 16 deer fewer than last year.

The harvest total included 4,947 antlered and 5,605 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 181 antlered and 156 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 14.

“Despite below normal temperatures and high winds, Maryland’s hunters had a successful firearms opening weekend and contributed to the management of deer across the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Year after year, we are encouraged to see our most popular hunting season continue to be a success and new hunters taking advantage of the season.”

Hunters harvested 2,803 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. The Sunday harvest represented just over 25% of the total for the two days, despite not being open in all counties.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,080 antlered deer, an 18% decrease from last year. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 4,048 antlered and 5,761 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was down 10% while the antlerless harvest increased 13% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,490 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 16-17. The harvest was almost 12% higher than the official harvest of 2,226 last year. Juniors registered 1,673 antlered and 817 antlerless deer.