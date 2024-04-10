MD 336 Resurfacing Project to Begin This Week

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a resurfacing project to improve the ride quality on MD 336 (Lakesville Road) between Blackwater Road and Andrews Road this week in Church Creek in Dorchester County. On Friday, April 12th, crews will begin milling (removing the top layer of asphalt) the roadway to prepare for paving. Crews will work weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. During work hours, motorists can expect single-lane closures throughout the duration of the project. The work should be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.