MD 37B Delegate Tom Hutchinson Scholarship

The application for the 2023-24 Delegate Tom Hutchinson scholarship is now open and can be found online at www.citizensforhutchinson.com/marylandscholarship. You can also email Tom.Hutchinson@house.state.md.us to receive an application.

Students who live in district 37B and who will attend a Maryland college or university as an undergraduate may apply. The scholarship is open to full-time or part-time students and those at two-year or four-year institutions. Students who have received the award in previous years are encouraged to reapply. Applications for the 2023-24 school year will be accepted until Wednesday, April 19th.

Any questions should be directed to our office at Tom.Hutchinson@house.state.md.us or 410-841-3582.