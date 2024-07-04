MD 405 Median Crossover to Close at US 301 in Queen Anne’s County as Crews Evaluate Safety Improvement Options

MD 405 (Price Station Road) median crossover at US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) in Queen Anne’s County will be closed on Monday, July 15th. The closure restricts all movements through the median and will remain in effect until further notice. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes suitable for their travel and vehicle type. Nearby US 301 median crossovers are available at MD 19 (Roberts Station Road, two miles north) and Hayden Clark Road, 1.7 miles south.

Crews are evaluating options to improve safety in this area. Between January 2019 and December 2023, 76 crashes were reported at this location. Most of those crashes (62) occurred along southbound US 301 and were attributed to driver inattention or failure to yield. The Maryland State Highway Administration has implemented numerous safety-driven changes in the 500-foot wide median over the past several years including restriping/realignment, audible pavement “rumble strip” warnings and additional signage. These measures have not significantly reduced crash rates.