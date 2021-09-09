Md. Accepts Applications For Project Restore Grants

Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday that Project Restore, the State of Maryland’s $25 million economic recovery initiative to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces across the state, is now accepting applications.

Applicants can apply on the Project Restore website now through Friday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. The application portal may close sooner if grant requests exceed the funding available, so applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Hogan announced the program in Berlin during a visit to the Eastern Shore over the summer.



“Project Restore will help put more ‘open for business’ signs in storefront windows, create thousands of jobs, and transform neighborhoods and communities,” Hogan said. “This initiative is just one more shining example of how we aren’t just committed to fully recovering from this pandemic, we are committed to coming back stronger and better than ever before.”

More information from Hogan’s Office:

Project Restore is providing two grant opportunities for businesses planning on opening or expanding into previously vacant spaces: