Md. Addresses Concern About Omicron COVID-19 Variant

With growing concern about the Omicron Variant, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Monday that the state’s COVID-19 Response Team is monitoring the situation.

“While there is still much unknown about the Omicron variant and how it will spread, the most important thing Marylanders can do right now is to get vaccinated or get a booster shot. It is the best way to maintain your immunity and protect yourself and your family from severe illness,” Hogan said. “All Marylanders age 18 and older are eligible for boosters, and we continue to have the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine to anyone who wants one.”



State health officials said more than 967,000 booster shots have already been administered.



“Our state continues to have one of the most robust testing surveillance systems in the country to identify and track variants. Maryland has led throughout the pandemic by listening to the experts and by following the science, and that is exactly what we will continue to do,” Hogan added.

To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).



