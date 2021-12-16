Md. Addresses COVID Concerns In Nursing Homes

Maryland nursing homes will get support and guidance as they try to hold off a winter surge of COVID-19 cases.

Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday that state health officials have issued a new directive to require nursing homes to offer approved or authorized COVID-19 therapeutic treatments, including monoclonal antibody treatments, to residents when an outbreak is identified. Monoclonal antibody treatments can reduce the severity of symptoms and can help keep high-risk patients out of the hospital.

The State of Maryland has also begun a new incentive to encourage more Medicaid patients to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We continue to work closely with our nursing homes to protect our most vulnerable residents against COVID-19,” Hogan said. “Just as these facilities offer vaccines and booster shots, we want to make sure they are offering antibody treatments as soon as any outbreaks occur. Again, from everything we know about these variants, the most important thing Marylanders can do right now is get vaccinated and get a booster shot.”

Governor Hogan’s office detailed these actions Thursday:

New Requirement to Offer Monoclonal Antibody Treatments. State health officials have issued a new directive requiring nursing homes to offer approved or authorized COVID-19 therapeutic treatments—including monoclonal antibody treatments—to residents upon identification of an outbreak.



Monoclonal antibody treatments are strongly recommended for COVID-positive individuals to lessen the severity of symptoms and help keep high-risk patients out of the hospital. There are dozens of facilities offering monoclonal antibody treatments in Maryland.



Read the Maryland Department of Health order here.



Hospital Actions Announced Wednesday. On Wednesday, the governor announced a series of additional actions to help hospitals prepare for a further surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the convergence of Delta and Omicron variants.



New Vaccine Incentive for Medicaid Patients. Also on Wednesday, a new incentive program was launched to encourage more Medicaid patients to get vaccinated.

