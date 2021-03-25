Md. Adopts CDC Guidance To Encourage Safe School Reopening

Maryland is adopting new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control recommending that students maintain at least three feet of separation in classroom settings, with universal masking in place.

“Every single Maryland student must have the opportunity to return to attending school in some form or fashion, and this updated CDC guidance is another step in the right direction,” Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday. “The time has come to give our kids a chance to get back in the classroom, and to open all of the schools.”

A letter has been sent to school systems from State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon and Deputy Public Health Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan notifying them about the updated state guidance:



“In accordance with the CDC guidance, schools should allow for students, while in the classroom, to maintain 3 ft distance between each other. This updated guidance is the result of numerous and robust academic studies finding that 3 ft of distance between students did not significantly impact transmission of COVID-19 when compared to the earlier 6 ft distancing guidance. Adults should continue to maintain 6 ft distance from students and other adults.

“This updated guidance and the continued low rate of cases in schools should empower all Maryland schools to bring more students back into the classroom and/or give students the opportunity to receive in-person instruction more frequently before the end of the school year. In accordance with the CDC guidance, schools should implement phased prevention strategies with an emphasis on prioritizing in-person learning.”

Hogan’s office outlined these steps the state has taken to support reopening of schools: