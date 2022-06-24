Md. AG Frosh: Supreme Court Overturning of Roe v. Wade “strips away fundamental right of women to control their own bodies”

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has issued a statement following the release of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today’s decision strips away the fundamental right of women to control their own bodies. Including in its sweep even survivors of abuse, rape, and incest, it robs all women of autonomy to make the most personal decisions about their health care. Its harms will have disproportionate impact on women of color and those of low income, many of whom already lack meaningful access to affordable health care of any kind. And even more broadly, this decision overturning 50 years of precedent also threatens the rights of all Americans to make private decisions about their lives without government interference.

“I am proud of my vote over 30 years ago to codify Roe v. Wade in state law, and I am proud of the work that our office has done since to protect and expand access to reproductive health care services across Maryland. We will continue to champion the rights of women to make their own health care decisions and to safeguard the right to privacy for all Marylanders.”

The ruling gives individual states the power to allow, limit or ban altogether the practice of abortion.