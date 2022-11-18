MD AG Reaches Settlement with Washington Commanders

Maryland’s Consumer Protection Division in the Attorney General’s office has reached a settlement with the Washington Commanders in reference to the team’s security deposit practices. Security deposits were collected from season ticket holders and those who purchased tickets for seats in luxury suites – those deposits were to be returned within 30 days after their contracts for seat licenses expired or were terminated – but the Commanders did not return deposits to consumers unless the request was made in writing. Maryland AG Brian Frosh accused the team of violating the Consumer Protection Act – keeping money that was not theirs.

Additional information from the AG’s press release:

Under today’s settlement, the Commanders are required to refund all security deposits that have not yet been returned to consumers who are no longer ticket holders within 30 days. If any of the payments are undeliverable, the team must turn the funds over to be held as unclaimed funds. Today’s settlement also contains an injunction requiring the team not to mislead consumers about their security deposit practices and to return in the future any security deposits they collect from fans within 30 days of the cancellation or termination of their contracts to purchase tickets. The Commanders have also agreed to pay a $250,000 civil penalty.

This matter was first referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the United States Congress, Committee on Oversight and Reform in April 2022. Consumers who purchased season tickets or tickets to luxury suites at Washington Commanders professional football games and believe they are owed a refund of their security deposit may contact the Office of the Attorney General at 410-576-6569.