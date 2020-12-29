Md. Allocates More COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies

Maryland continues to vaccinate its nursing home residents and staff and hospital and healthcare workers for COVID-19 this week.

The state has allocated an additional 82,800 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Some supplies are going to local health departments to begin vaccination clinics for their first responders. Maryland’s allotment of COVID-19 vaccine supplies now stands at nearly 274,000.

“This week’s COVID-19 vaccine allocations will allow our first responders to begin getting vaccinated and help keep them safe while they keep us safe,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said. “This is another important step as we make our way through the initial phase of our statewide vaccination plan.”

The state is still in Phase 1-A of its vaccination program. Phase 1-B would vaccinate people who are at significantly higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness.