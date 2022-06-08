Md. Allocates More Funds For Police Body-Worn Cameras, De-escalation Training

New funding in Maryland will help law enforcement agencies pay for more body cameras, advance training in de-escalation, and meet other critical expenses with the goal of building community relationships.

Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday that $7.5-million in new funding is now available under the Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant program as part of his re-fund the police initiative.

Local and state law enforcement agencies may apply for this round of funding until June 29th. More funds will become available over the next three years.

“This critical investment in public safety supports officers and law enforcement agencies by offering protection and increasing capacity to build trust in the communities they serve,” Hogan said. “We will continue to provide this much-needed support through our Re-Fund The Police Initiative as we work together to make our communities safer and stronger.”

“Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Executive Director Kunle Adeyemo said. “This initiative and funding represents exactly the kind of resources, tools and supportive strategies that serve our mission to build a safer Maryland.”