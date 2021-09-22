Md. Announces $3-Million For Organizations Involved In Fighting Hate Crime

More than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions will get a portion of $3-million to support their efforts to reduce hate crimes.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the funding Tuesday, saying it is being distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process. The money is available through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes program, and can be used for equipment, personnel and physical security enhancements.

“Hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable, and wrong,” Hogan said. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

For more information, please CLICK HERE