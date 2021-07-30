Md. Announces Cybersecurity Initiatives at Statehouse Summit

Cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure were highlighted Thursday at a summit convened by Governor Larry Hogan at the Maryland State House.

Hogan also announced a new partnership with the National Security Agency to enlist a senior level data analyst to advise the state on policies, standards and security. A memorandum of understanding has also been reached involving the University of Maryland Baltimore County to establish the Maryland Institute for Innovative Computing. Students and faculty will collaborate with leaders of state and local agencies to address pressing workforce and technology challenges, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data science.

“Public officials have no higher responsibility than keeping the American people safe, and there is no greater threat to their safety than the cyber vulnerabilities of the systems that support our daily lives,” Hogan said. “Now, the time has come for leaders at all levels of government, along with stakeholders in the private sector and academia, to take immediate and decisive actions. We all have an important role to play.”

