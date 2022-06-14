Md. Announces Waterway Improvement Fund Grants

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources plans to provide $13.5-million in Waterway Improvement Fund Grants in the next fiscal year.

A total of 45 applicants statewide would receive shares of the funding to support various projects such as new and improved boating access, navigation, and safety. The fund, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, is funded primarily by the one-time, five-percent excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in Maryland, as well as a small portion of the gas tax.

“The Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities, and waterway users.”

DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.

Maryland DNR provided additional details about these grants:

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston

Fuel tank installation

$250,000

Marina parking lot restoration

$75,000

Martinak State Park

Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering

$200,000

Dorchester County

Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head

Bulkhead and parking lot

$150,000

City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp

Jetty Repairs

$250,000

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina

Floating breakwater maintenance

$95,000

Somerset County

Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield

Bulkhead replacement and marina site improvements – Phase 3

$3 million

Webster Cove Marina, Mt. Vernon

Marina improvements

$150,000

Talbot County

Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb

Redecking

$30,000

Windy Hill Landing, Trappe

Redecking

$10,000

Wye Landing, Wye Mills

Repaving

$65,000

Wicomico CountyCedar Hill Landing, Bivalve

Expansion of existing Wicomico County dredged material placement site

$750,000



Nanticoke Harbor

Dredging

$50,000

Worcester County

South Point Landing, Berlin

Boat ramp restoration. Assateague side

$250,000



Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn and Shad Landings

Boat ramp replacement and comfort station improvements

$1.2 million

Snow Hill Public Landing

Retaining wall/rip rap engineering

$50,000

Statewide

Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging

$679,213



State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants

$250,000

Maryland Pumpout Grant Program

$145,237

Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s)

$125,000



General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities

$60,000