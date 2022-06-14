Md. Announces Waterway Improvement Fund Grants
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources plans to provide $13.5-million in Waterway Improvement Fund Grants in the next fiscal year.
A total of 45 applicants statewide would receive shares of the funding to support various projects such as new and improved boating access, navigation, and safety. The fund, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, is funded primarily by the one-time, five-percent excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in Maryland, as well as a small portion of the gas tax.
“The Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities, and waterway users.”
DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online Grants Gateway.
Maryland DNR provided additional details about these grants:
Caroline County
Choptank Marina, Preston
Fuel tank installation
$250,000
Marina parking lot restoration
$75,000
Martinak State Park
Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering
$200,000
Dorchester County
Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head
Bulkhead and parking lot
$150,000
City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp
Jetty Repairs
$250,000
City of Cambridge Municipal Marina
Floating breakwater maintenance
$95,000
Somerset County
Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield
Bulkhead replacement and marina site improvements – Phase 3
$3 million
Webster Cove Marina, Mt. Vernon
Marina improvements
$150,000
Talbot County
Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb
Redecking
$30,000
Windy Hill Landing, Trappe
Redecking
$10,000
Wye Landing, Wye Mills
Repaving
$65,000
Wicomico CountyCedar Hill Landing, Bivalve
Expansion of existing Wicomico County dredged material placement site
$750,000
Nanticoke Harbor
Dredging
$50,000
Worcester County
South Point Landing, Berlin
Boat ramp restoration. Assateague side
$250,000
Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn and Shad Landings
Boat ramp replacement and comfort station improvements
$1.2 million
Snow Hill Public Landing
Retaining wall/rip rap engineering
$50,000
Statewide
Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging
$679,213
State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants
$250,000
Maryland Pumpout Grant Program
$145,237
Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s)
$125,000
General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities
$60,000