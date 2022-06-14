Md. Announces Waterway Improvement Fund Grants

June 14, 2022/Mark Fowser

first-state-chevy

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources plans to provide $13.5-million in Waterway Improvement Fund Grants in the next fiscal year.
A total of 45 applicants statewide would receive shares of the funding to support various projects such as new and improved boating access, navigation, and safety. The fund, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, is funded primarily by the one-time, five-percent excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in Maryland, as well as a small portion of the gas tax.

“The Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities, and waterway users.”

DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.

Maryland DNR provided additional details about these grants:

Caroline County
Choptank Marina, Preston
Fuel tank installation
$250,000
Marina parking lot restoration
$75,000

Martinak State Park
Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering
$200,000

Dorchester County
Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head
Bulkhead and parking lot
$150,000

City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp
Jetty Repairs
$250,000

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina
Floating breakwater maintenance
$95,000

Somerset County
Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield
Bulkhead replacement and marina site improvements – Phase 3
$3 million

Webster Cove Marina, Mt. Vernon
Marina improvements
$150,000

Talbot County
Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb
Redecking
$30,000

Windy Hill Landing, Trappe
Redecking
$10,000

Wye Landing, Wye Mills
Repaving
$65,000

Wicomico CountyCedar Hill Landing, Bivalve
Expansion of existing Wicomico County dredged material placement site
$750,000

Nanticoke Harbor
Dredging
$50,000

Worcester County
South Point Landing, Berlin
Boat ramp restoration. Assateague side
$250,000

Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn and Shad Landings
Boat ramp replacement and comfort station improvements
$1.2 million

Snow Hill Public Landing
Retaining wall/rip rap engineering
$50,000

Statewide
Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging
$679,213

State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants
$250,000

Maryland Pumpout Grant Program
$145,237

Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s)
$125,000

General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities
$60,000

IN & OUT TIRES
Posted in , , ,