Md. Approved For Disaster Aid Related To Storm Isaias

President Joe Biden has approved a “major disaster” declaration for Dorchester, Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties in connection with damaged caused by Tropical Storm Isaias last summer. The Declaration makes federal funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

“This is great news for the State of Maryland and my district specifically,” Congressman Andy Harris, R-Md. 1st, said. “Tropical Storm Isaias caused heavy flooding and resulted in extensive damage to parts of Dorchester County. After the initial evaluations of the damage did not yield action from FEMA, I was happy to step in and push for this much needed assistance – which clearly was warranted after further review.”

Roadways and shoreline in Dorchester County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore were damaged by the storm, which also caused several tornadoes.