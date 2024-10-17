MD Attorney General’s Office Warns Consumers of Fraudulent Charities and Scams While Donating to Hurricane Relief

As states in the Southeast face recovery from the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many of you want to help by donating. Unfortunately, scammers often exploit disasters by setting up fake charities to take advantage of people’s goodwill. Attorney General Anthony G. Brown is warning you to be cautious of the fraudulent charities and scams that are out there as you plan to donate to relief efforts. Before donating, the MD Attorney General’s Office advises that you check if the charity is registered with the Maryland Secretary of State’s Public Registry. Stick to well-known national or local organizations with experience in disaster relief and use websites like GuideStar and Charity Navigator to research charities. Be wary of fake charities using names or logos that resemble legitimate organizations. Consumers can subscribe to receive alerts here: https://public.govdelivery. com/accounts/MDAG/subscriber/ new.