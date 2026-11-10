MD Awarded $7.45-million in Funding to Provide Rental Assistance to Adults with Disabilities

The Moore Administration announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has been awarded $7.45-million through the federal Section 811 Project Rental Assistance Program. Secretary Jake Day says this funding will provide eligible housing properties across Maryland with rental assistance funds to subsidize the rent of adults with disabilities – and connect them to affordable homes and the supportive services they need. Eligible tenants must be extremely low-income (at or below 30 percent of Area Median Income) and at least one adult member of the household must have a disability.

More from Gov. Wes Moore:

“Everyone deserves accessible and affordable housing with support that aids their health and wellbeing,” said Gov. Moore. “Through this investment, our administration is breaking down barriers that block adults with disabilities from housing and continuing our commitment to build communities where no one is left behind.”

“Stable, affordable housing is the foundation from which people can build independence, maintain stability and fully participate in their communities. This $7.45 million 811 PRA funding will connect adults with disabilities to affordable homes and the supportive services they need to thrive,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Day. “Since Day 1, the Moore-Miller Administration has been working to build more inclusive communities across Maryland where every person has the opportunity to live with dignity and find a place to call home. We’re excited to put this funding to work to better serve our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The Section 811 Project Rental Assistance (PRA) program is a federally funded initiative administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which promotes the development of innovative state-level strategies to increase access to new and existing affordable supportive housing units for persons with disabilities. Eligible tenants must be extremely low-income (at or below 30 percent of Area Median Income) and at least one adult member of the household must have a disability.

The Department will award Section 811 funds to eligible rental housing developments through existing financing programs, including the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and the Multifamily Bond Program, making homes more affordable for people with disabilities. In alignment with individual program application and award timelines, the Department anticipates deploying funding over the next six to 12 months.

Additionally, the Department will partner with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Disabilities to identify housing needs among program participants and quickly deploy resources where they can have the greatest impact.

“A stable, affordable home makes it easier to manage health needs and stay connected to care,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “As participants prepare to move into their homes, we’ll work with our housing and disability partners to identify what support they need and help them connect with healthcare and daily living services available through Maryland Medicaid and other state programs they qualify for.”

“Securing this new HUD Section 811 funding is a vital step in maintaining Maryland’s Olmstead commitment,” said Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol A. Beatty. “This investment gives Marylanders with disabilities who are leaving institutions or are at serious risk of entering one, the chance to live in affordable, accessible, integrated homes in the community, while exercising their right to choose who provides their support.”

For more information on the Section 811 Project Rental Assistance Program and how the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is working to expand affordable housing and build great places, visit our website.

This latest investment builds on Moore-Miller administration actions to expand access to accessible and affordable housing across the state of Maryland. Most recently, the governor signed two executive orders to lower housing costs by accelerating the use of more cost-efficient construction techniques, building a workforce ready to meet the state’s urgent housing needs, and reforming permitting, licensing and certification so stalled projects can move forward.