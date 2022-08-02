Md. Back-to-School Sales Tax Exemption Scheduled for Aug. 14th-20th

Maryland looks to send kids and families back to school with savings.

Shop Maryland Tax-Free week is scheduled for August 14th through August 20th.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot said Monday that qualifying articles of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less will be exempt from Maryland’s six-percent sales tax. Also, the first $40 of a backpack purchase will be tax-free.

“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Franchot said. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

Visit the Comptroller’s website for a list of tax-exempt items, frequently asked questions, and valuable facts for shoppers and merchants.

