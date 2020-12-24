Md. Begins Vaccination Of Nursing Home Residents And Staff

Maryland has begun vaccinating residents of nursing homes as well as staff who work at long-term care facilities.

The Maryland Department of Health has signed up every nursing home in the state to take part in the vaccination program, through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Program, with CVS and Walgreens.

Governor Larry Hogan said Wednesday the start of nursing home protection is “an incredible turning point,” in the state’s fight against COVID-19 – “another moment of hope in this long battle.”