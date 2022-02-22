Md. Board of Ed. Votes To End School Mask Mandate

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to rescind the statewide school mask mandate effective next Tuesday, March 1st.

The decision is subject to approval of the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review.

“I want to thank the State Board of Education for heeding our call to rescind its school mask policy. This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country,” Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement. “I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all the parents who have spoken out in recent weeks. At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students.

“The General Assembly must now act swiftly to ratify the State Board’s decision.”

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, R-Allegany and House Minority Whip Haven Shoemaker, R-Carroll, released this statement Tuesday:

“Our members were the first state officials to join with parents in encouraging the Maryland’s State School Board to rescind its statewide mask mandate in public schools, and we applaud today’s action. It’s past time parental rights were restored. As we all move forward, it is imperative that families make their own decisions on what is best when it comes to masking, education and how they handle COVID-19 for the long term.”