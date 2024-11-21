MD Board of Public Works Votes to Approve US Wind’s Wetlands Application

The Maryland Board of Public Works voted to approve Wetlands License No. 23-0813 to

construct a 353 foot long by 30 foot wide concrete pier with associated timber fenders and to

construct 383 linear feet of replacement steel bulkhead as part of US Wind’s Operation and

Maintenance Facility (O&M) in the West Ocean City Harbor. Senator Mary Beth Carozza testified before the Board of Public Works yesterday in opposition to the application saying she is both disappointed and frustrated with the Board of Public Works’ decision to approve US Wind’s application which she added would create a major negative economic impact on the area’s commercial fishing industry.

Additional Information from the News Release:

Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38) today urged the Maryland Board

of Public Works to postpone or deny US Wind’s Tidal Wetlands License Application to build a

large pier and bulkhead structure in the West Ocean City Harbor.

The Maryland Board of Public Works voted to approve Wetlands License No. 23-0813 to

construct a 353 foot long by 30 foot wide concrete pier with associated timber fenders and to

construct 383 linear feet of replacement steel bulkhead as part of US Wind’s Operation and

Maintenance Facility (O&M) in the West Ocean City Harbor.

“It is premature to make a decision today that will permanently damage our local commercial

fishing industry and harm our fishing families who have lived and worked here for generations

and are an important part of our Shore way of life,” testified Carozza who held up a petition in

opposition to US Wind’s application during her presentation. “Many of the people who signed

this petition of opposition did so during this year’s annual Harbor Day at the Docks held last

month in the West Ocean City Harbor.

“I am both disappointed and frustrated with the Board of Public Works’ decision to approve US

Wind’s application which would create a major negative economic impact on our commercial

fishing industry.

“At the same time, I am proud of our united community effort in opposition to approving this

license and building an Operations and Maintenance facility that will forever change our iconic

West Ocean City Harbor,” said Senator Carozza after the vote.

Officials from the Eastern Shore Delegation including Senator Carozza and Delegates Wayne

Hartman (District 38C) and Chris Adams (District 37B), Worcester County Commission

President Chip Bertino, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, Worcester County Watermen’s

Association representative including Jeanene Gwin of Skilligalee Seafood; Protect Our Coast

Delmarva founder Diane Harris; local business owners Adam Showell of Castle in the Sands

Hotel and past President of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, and G. Hale

Harrison of The Harrison Group; and numerous Maryland constituents testified today in strong

opposition to US Wind’s license application.

The BPW’S review of US Wind’s license application was confined to the “impacts of the

proposed bulkhead replacement and pier construction in the wetlands.” But Senator Carozza

highlighted that Section 16-202, Environment Article, Annotated Code of Maryland states that

“The Board shall decide if issuance of the license is in the best interest of the State, taking into

account the varying ecological, economic, developmental, recreational, and aesthetic values the

application presents.”

In her strong appeal to the Members of the Board of Public Works, Senate Carozza stated:

“Since US Wind’s own application states that the proposed work is for an operation and

maintenance facility, any objection to the O&M facility should carry over to the pier and

bulkhead.

“The proposed O&M facility would eliminate commercial fishing as it removes the only facility

for commercial vessel operators to offload their seafood catch, and therefore, would create a

major negative economic impact. The iconic West Ocean City Harbor with its traditional charm

would be forever gone, and both residents and visitors alike have expressed their strong

opposition to this license application.

“It is simply premature to make a decision on this license today when there are multiple pending

issues including federal litigation that have not been resolved and pending applications that are

far from complete. Under the Code of Maryland Regulations, the performance of project work

under this license is contingent upon the licensee receiving all other state and local approvals and

permits. US Wind has not even applied for local permits, and other pending applications like the

landfall permits in Delaware requiring U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review are nowhere near

complete.

“At every turn, Marylanders are asking what more they can do to have their voice heard. They

have been participating in public hearings, virtual meetings, signing petitions, and even taking

time from their own livelihoods to testify today,” said Senator Carozza. “We will continue this

united front from our Shore community to fight for our local fishing families and Shore way of

life.”

The members of the Maryland Board of Public Works include Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer

Dereck Davis, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman.