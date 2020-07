Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the coronavirus pandemic has hit the state’s financial outlook hard.

Hogan opened a Board of Public Works meeting which he chaired by stating that there was a need to make $413,000,000 in cuts to Maryland’s budget. The other two members went along with the recommendation.

An additional $200,000,000 in proposed cuts in state spending were deferred. The Governor said Wednesday’s reductions could save the state from having to lay off thousands of state employees.