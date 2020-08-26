Md. Budget Supports Addiction Resources Locally

Local programs that see first-hand the effects of the opioid addiction and overdose crisis are getting support in the Maryland fiscal year 2021 budget.

Allocations include nearly $184,000 to support the legal needs of children and families who have been impacted by the opioid crisis.

Nearly $179,000 will go towards a behavioral health coordinator, youth outreach coordinator and two safe stations.

According to State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, other allocations support a peer support program for first responders and other initiatives that help the law enforcement component of battling the addiction crisis.

“We have strong local opioid intervention teams across the Shore, and these grants will go a long way to strengthen our community efforts to fight the heroin-opioid epidemic. I truly appreciate that Governor Hogan and his Administration have continued to make the fight against substance abuse a top priority,” Carozza said