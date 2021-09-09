Md. Citizens Redistricting Commission Begins New Round Of Hearings

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission starts a second round of virtual meetings this week to hear from Marylanders about the re-drawing of legislative and congressional district maps for the 2022 elections.

One virtual meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Citizens who have their own maps for submission should already have done so at least 24 hours earlier, but more hearings are scheduled and public comment will be accepted.

Governor Larry Hogan appointed the bipartisan commission, known as the Citizens Commission. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have also created the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, which will begin hearings later this month.

More from the commission:

All map submissions will be posted to the redistricting.maryland.gov website. Members of the public can comment on any map(s) but must provide the map identification number(s) upon registration.

For more information about how to provide testimony at the public meeting, either in advance or during the meeting, please click here. The meeting, which includes closed captioning, will conclude upon the completion of testimony from the last speaker.

This is the second of three rounds of public meetings – the first round was a listening tour to discuss redistricting in general; the second round begins this Thursday, September 9 to discuss DRAFT Commission redistricting maps as well as citizen submitted redistricting maps; and the third round will occur in October after the Commission has further developed legislative and congressional maps. Additional second round meetings will be held at 6 p.m. each evening on Monday, September 13, Tuesday, September 14, and Monday, September 20.

HOW TO JOIN THE MEETING OR SUBMIT TESTIMONY IN ADVANCE OF OR DURING THE VIRTUAL MEETING: To register for the meeting, sign up to give live testimony from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, or to simply watch the meeting, click here. The meeting will be streamed in both English and Spanish. You can also dial in by calling (301) 715-8592 and entering the webinar ID 849 8786 8337. You can also submit your comments electronically or send a redistricting question to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov.