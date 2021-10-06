Md. Citizens Redistricting Commission Opens 3rd Round Of Hearings

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission begins a third round of virtual meetings. The panel was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to draw up ‘fair and representative’ legislative and Congressional district maps for the 2022 elections.

The Commission has drawn up proposed maps, while considering dozens that have already been submitted by the public. Marylanders may still submit map proposals.

The Citizens Commission plans to host meetings each Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. during October. A Maryland General Assembly redistricting commission is also in the midst of holding hearings and developing proposed maps.

The Citizens Commission provided additional information below:

During round three, the Citizens Commission will present the final drafts of its maps to the public. Round three meetings will also allow Marylanders to comment and discuss the proposed legislative and Congressional maps drawn by the Citizens Commission, which will be posted at redistricting.maryland.gov by October 5. These maps were created following 29 public meetings that have occurred since May 5 and took into account 69 maps that were submitted by the public.

For information about how to provide testimony at the meeting, please click here. The meeting, which includes closed captioning and live Spanish translation, will conclude upon the completion of testimony from the last speaker or discussion by the Citizens Commission.

The citizen user-friendly map portal reopened today, and Marylanders are able to submit additional maps based on the Commission’s updated legislative and Congressional maps as the Citizens Commission continues their work to submit final proposed maps to Governor Hogan.

This is the third and final round of public meetings – the first round was a listening tour to discuss redistricting in general; the second round involved the discussion of proposed Citizens Commission redistricting maps as well as citizen submitted redistricting maps; and this round will allow for discussion and testimony of further developed legislative and congressional maps. Round three public meetings will be held at 6 p.m. each Wednesday evening in October.

WHO: Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission

WHAT: Virtual Meeting with Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission (See agenda)

WHEN: Wednesday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m. until all speakers are complete

HOW TO JOIN THE MEETING OR SUBMIT TESTIMONY IN ADVANCE OF OR DURING THE VIRTUAL MEETING: To register for the meeting, sign up to give live testimony from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, or to simply watch the meeting, click here. The meeting will be streamed in both English and Spanish. You can also dial in by calling (301) 715-8592 and entering the webinar ID 852 2275 6132. You can also submit your comments electronically or send a redistricting question to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov.