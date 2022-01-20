Md. Citizens Redistricting Commission Releases Final Report

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission has explained the reasoning behind the development of congressional and legislative maps it produced after months of examination, hearings and feedback.

In a final report presented to Governor Larry Hogan, the Commission said its maps “embody good redistricting principles, including compactness, minimal splits of counties and municipalities, and a highly understandable layout for congressional representation.”

However, the General Assembly in a special session last month approved Congressional maps that were produced by its redistricting commission – maps that face a legal challenge because critics say it carries on a tradition in Maryland of gerrymandering.

The General Assembly has begun to consider legislative redistricting during its 90-day session that began last week.

To read the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission’s final report, please CLICK HERE