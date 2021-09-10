MD Citizens Redistricting Commission to Meet Monday & Tuesday – Virtually

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission (Citizens Commission), a balanced commission created by Governor Larry Hogan to draw fair and representative legislative and congressional district maps for the 2022 elections, will continue its second round of virtual meetings on Monday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 14 at 6:00 p.m. each night. Individuals from all of Maryland are encouraged to join one or both of the meetings.

These meetings allow Marylanders to present testimony on map submissions or 2020 Census data results and their impact on district boundaries to the Citizens Commission. If you are registering to provide LIVE TESTIMONY regarding one or more maps, you MUST submit your map(s) no later than 24 hours in advance of the meeting. You must also reference the map(s) submission identification number(s), which will be assigned and emailed to the individual who submitted the plan.

All map submissions will be posted to the redistricting.maryland.gov website. Members of the public can comment on any map(s) but must provide the map identification number(s) upon registration.

For more information about how to provide testimony, either in advance or during the meeting, please click here for the Monday night meeting, or here for the Tuesday night meeting. The meetings, which include closed captioning, will conclude upon the completion of testimony from the last speaker, and any discussion among the commissioners

This is the second of three rounds of public meetings – the first round was a listening tour to discuss redistricting in general; the second round is underway and citizens can discuss DRAFT Commission redistricting maps as well as any submitted redistricting maps; and the third round will occur in October after the Commission has further developed legislative and congressional maps. One additional second round meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 20 with a third round of meetings to occur in October.

Virtual Meeting with Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission

HOW TO JOIN THE MEETING OR SUBMIT TESTIMONY IN ADVANCE OF OR DURING THE VIRTUAL MEETING: To register for the meeting, sign up to give live testimony from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, or to simply watch the meeting, click here. The meeting will be streamed in both English and Spanish. You can also dial in by calling (301) 715-8592 and entering the webinar ID 886 3557 4607 on Monday night and webinar ID 828 1597 0737 on Tuesday. You can also submit your comments electronically or send a redistricting question to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov.