Md. Citizens Redistricting Panel Members Named

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission is now in place as it moves to develop new maps for state legislative and congressional districts.

Three co-chairs of the commission filled out the group by naming six members Thursday. It’s made of two Republicans, two Democrats, and two people not affiliated with either party.

Governor Larry Hogan established the Citizens Redistricting Commission through Executive Order in January. The panel is tasked with producing fair district maps through an open and transparent process for next year’s elections.

The members are:

Dr. Kathleen Hetherington – President, Howard Community College (co-chair)

Walter Olson – Senior Fellow, Cato Institute’s Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies (co-chair)

Judge Alexander Williams, Jr., – Retired Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland (co-chair)

Kimberly Rose Cummings (R)

Mary G. Clawson (R)

Cheryl R. Brooks (D)

William Tipper Thomas, III (D)

Jay V. Amin (I)

Jonathan Fusfield (I)

“The response we received from Marylanders applying to be part of this process was truly remarkable,” Olson said. “We thank all of those who applied and urge everyone to stay engaged in the redistricting process as the Commission moves forward.”

For more information, please CLICK HERE