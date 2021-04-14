Md. Commerce Sec. Schulz Announces Candidacy For Gov.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz Wednesday announced her candidacy for Governor, saying she would pursue the Republican nomination in next June’s primary.

Schulz has also served in the House of Delegates and owned a small business in the cybersecurity field. She is also a past Secretary of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

“The past year has been incredibly tough for us all, but the perseverance and fortitude I’ve seen from Marylanders across our great state has been awe-inspiring. Their strength has inspired me to run for governor and, if given the opportunity, I will serve the people of Maryland with tireless dedication,” Schulz said.

“We’ve come a long way over the past few years, but there is still work to be done. I want us – together – to build on our past successes and fulfill the great promise and potential for the next generation,” Schulz added. “From Western Maryland to Baltimore City, the Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland, and my hometown of Frederick, we will chart a better and brighter future for us all.”