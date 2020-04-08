Md. Congressman Andy Harris announces federal grant funding for healthcare centers in response to coronavirus

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris has announced that over $3 million in federal grants will be used to assist healthcare centers on the Eastern Shore in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The funding in total is $3,123,465 and was provided by the recently enacted CARES Act, also known as the “Phase III” Congressional emergency legislation.

Three health centers serving the Eastern Shore will receive the funding:

West Cecil Health Center, Inc – $749,885

Choptank Community Health System, Inc. – $1,068,110

Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. – $1,305,470

“While I had grave concerns about the hundreds of millions of dollars of unrelated spending included in the Phase III Coronavirus emergency response bill, getting this relevant funding to the states and local agencies is critical, and as a physician, I am pleased our local front line rural health centers will soon receive significant financial assistance.”