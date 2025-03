Maryland 1st District Congressman Andy Harris will hold at Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday March 25 from 5:30 to 6:30pm. The Town Hall will be live streamed – or you can call the Listen in line. For additional information – contact Congressman Harris’s DC office at 202-225-5311.

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 5:30-6:30pm

Listen In: 833-380-0671