MD Congressman Harris to Hold Hearing on Offshore Wind Saturday
January 20, 2024/
1st District Congressman Andy Harris will hold a hearing this afternoon at 2pm on Offshore Wind and the effects industrialization is having on our environment, marine life and economy. Congressman Harris wants to hear public testimony from experts in industries affected by offshore wind followed by questions from three members of Congress whose districts are directly impacted. The hearing is at 2pm at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.