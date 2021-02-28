Md. Coronavirus Update

Maryland officials issued this coronavirus update Sun. Feb. 28th:

Maryland providers have administered 1,306,944 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 93.8% of all first doses received from the federal government. The state is averaging a new record of 34,228 shots per day.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a third safe and effective vaccine—one that is made right here in Maryland.

State health officials are awaiting final confirmation from the federal government regarding our initial allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine so that we can make it available across the state.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of its vaccine distribution plan, prioritizing all residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Click here to see if you’re eligible.

More than 270 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov , a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area.



Vaccinations are by appointment only, and supply remains very limited. A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.