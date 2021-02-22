Md. COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 1,000

Maryland hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped to a four-month low statewide.

For the first time since November 16th, statewide hospitalizations are below 1,000 and are down by more than half from their peak in January. Governor Larry Hogan also highlights drops in the rates of positive test results and cases per 100,000 people.

“Our vaccination rate is rising, our hospitalizations and key metrics are all declining, and with each day we are moving one step closer to eliminating and eradicating this pandemic,” Hogan said. “This is more good news, but we need to remain vigilant, and keep doing the things that keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe.”

Other Maryland updates:

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The ongoing series of winter storms has caused significant delays in vaccine shipments from the federal government. If you have an appointment in the coming days, be sure to check with your provider to confirm whether your vaccination clinic will be operating.



A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Appointments through the call center are available on a rolling basis.



More than 200 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 12,000 first doses per day.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.