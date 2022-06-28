Md. Delegate: People Are Getting Second Jobs To Afford Gas

Two Maryland Republicans are calling for short- and longer-term solutions to ease the pain of high gas prices and fuel taxes for Marylanders.

Maryland’s gas tax is set to rise by about seven cents after July 1st under a state formula. Legislative leaders, who are Democrats, have refused calls to schedule a special session.

Congressman Andy Harris, R-Md.1st and Delegate Kathy Szeliga, R-Baltimore / Harford Co., said Monday that there is still an opportunity to reduce taxes, including the motor fuels tax. But, they said energy independence need to be more of a priority.

“It’s time for President Biden to stop the blame-game and unleash American energy independence. Joe Biden and House Democrats’ war on American energy is responsible for the pain at the pump Americans are feeling,” Harris said. “This is Biden’s Price Hike, and Americans know it. It’s time to unleash American energy dominance.”

Harris and Szeliga said in addition to the price surge at the pumps, diesel prices have also skyrocketed, and lawmakers should address price increases in other forms of energy, including home heating oil.

“The Democrat leadership at the state and federal levels are turning a blind eye and blaming

everyone but themselves. This is ridiculous,” Szeliga said. “Maryland has a $7-billion budget surplus and there will be a record amount of federal infrastructure spending flowing into Maryland. There is no reason not to do everything we can to ease the struggle for Marylanders.”

“If President Biden and Democrats holding leadership offices at the federal and state level were serious about this crisis, they would stop the blame game and focus on putting Americans to work and returning American energy independence,” Harris added. “On Friday, Maryland families will see another gas tax increase and we will be paying 61 cents per gallon in gas taxes alone. The pain at the pump is real. Let’s make American energy and gas affordable, and let’s suspend the Maryland state gas tax.”

Szeliga said as she has knocked on doors, everyone has expressed concern about high fuel prices. She said some people told her they have had to take second jobs to afford gas.

Harris and Szeliga spoke outside a High’s Market in Baltimore County Tuesday.