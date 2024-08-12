MD Department of Housing and Community Development Announces Over $8 Million in Community Development Block Grant Awards

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced awards of more than $8.4-million through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Fiscal Year 2025. The grants from the CDBG State Program will support 14 projects in 12 counties, including the creation of affordable housing, improvements to infrastructure and community facilities, and programs serving homeless persons, persons with disabilities and low to moderate income individuals. Several projects are on the Shore:

City of Cambridge (Dorchester County) / Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore / Provide funding to renovate a former school building for use as a Boys and Girls Club – $800,000

Talbot County /For All Seasons Inc . / Provide funding to renovate a building in Easton used to provide mental health services to low- and moderate-income persons – $750,000

Town of Pittsville (Wicomico County) / Provide funding to improve the water treatment plant to correct issues with drinking water impacted by high iron levels – $800,000

Worcester County / Provide funding for the County’s housing rehabilitation program for low- and moderate-income homeowners – $50,000

Town of Berlin (Worcester County) / Provide funding to demolish several blighted buildings and prepare preliminary architectural and engineering services for the construction of a building to feature a Head Start Center, afterschool and summer programs, and other community purposes – $100,000

“The Community Development Block Grant has received ongoing support in Congress for 50 years because it works. It works here in Maryland’s counties, cities, and towns, and it works in communities in every state and territory,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Maryland will continue to be competent and compassionate stewards of CDBG resources and partner with local governments to achieve their redevelopment goals.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the national Community Development Block Grant program was enacted into law by Congress as part of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. Since then, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program has supported community redevelopment, affordable housing, disaster recovery, and the expansion of economic opportunities. CDBG consists of two parts. The Entitlement Program is managed by HUD and provides federal funds directly to larger metropolitan counties and cities. The State Program provides federal funds to states which then distribute assistance to more rural counties, cities and towns.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development manages the state’s annual allocation from the CDBG State Program, administering funds through a competitive application process with priority given to emergency health and safety initiatives. For Fiscal Year 2025, the department received applications requesting more than $12.1 million and awarded more than $8.4 million for 14 projects.

Click here for a full list of the Fiscal Year 2025 awards