Md. Distributes $127.6-Million in Broadband Service Grants

Maryland is making more investments into expansion of broadband service.

Governor Larry Hogan said Friday that the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6-million to local jurisdictions, internet service providers, and educational and community organizations. The funds through the Connect Maryland program will help bring broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or under-served.

Talkie Communications, for example, is getting grant support for its efforts in Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

Also included are grants of between $50-thousand and $350-thousand to help schools, libraries and anchor institutions close the gap for students who do not have necessary internet service or the proper devices to connect to classrooms.

“Last summer, we supercharged our broadband investment with the launch of Connect Maryland, for a total new investment of $400 million for the expansion of broadband access, and to fully address the digital divide for everyone all across our state,” Hogan said. “As a result of these efforts, broadband is now available to well over 95% of Marylanders, and a new national survey ranked Maryland as the most improved state in America for business and they cited our progress on infrastructure and broadband access as a part of that success. Our goal is to ensure universal broadband to everyone in every single corner of the state. Connect Maryland is the game-changing initiative that is going to help us get there, and it is one more way that we are changing Maryland for the better.”