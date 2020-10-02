MD DNR Accepting Bids for 2020-2021 Trapping Season on Public Lands on Eastern Shore

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is currently accepting bids for the 2020-2021 trapping season within public lands on the Eastern Shore. The individual with the highest bid will be awarded annual trapping privileges at several properties.

To bid for trapping privileges at Cedar Island, Deal Island, E. A. Vaughn, Fairmount, Isle of Wight, Johnson, Maryland Marine Properties, Pocomoke River, Pocomoke Sound, South Marsh Island, and Wellington wildlife management areas, along with Janes Island State Park, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 14, 2020, at the Wellington Wildlife Management Area, 32733 Dublin Road, Princess Anne. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. For additional information, please call 410-651-2065 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To bid for trapping privileges at Ellis Bay, Fishing Bay, Idylwild, LeCompte, Linkwood, Nanticoke River, Taylor’s Island, and Wetipquin wildlife management areas, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 14, 2020 at LeCompte Wildlife Management Area, 4220 Steele Neck Road, Vienna. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. More information for these locations is available by calling 410-376-3236, ext. 302, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.