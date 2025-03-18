MD DNR New Boating Regulation Adopted: Speed Zones for OC Canals & Inlets and Fenwick Ditch Area

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has proposed expanding a portion of the Fenwick Ditch speed zone to include waters approximately 0.2 miles west of the current line toward Montego Bay. Gregg Bortz of MD DNR tells the Talk of Delmarva that the proposed expansion will also modify a small portion of the current Ocean City Canals and Inlets regulated area.

The purpose of the expansion of the Fenwick Ditch area and modification of the Ocean City Canals and Inlets area is to more clearly delineate those areas in a way that will be understandable to waterway users. Currently, both the Ocean City Canals and Inlets, and the Fenwick Ditch regulated speed areas have a 6-knot speed limit.

The proposed action also amends the Fenwick Ditch area to include a minimum wake zone near the marsh in the southern portion of the area separately designated as the Fenwick Ditch Marsh.