MD Eastern Shore Delegation Requests Gov Moore Veto HB 1036

Maryland’s Eastern Shore Delegation has sent a letter requesting that Governor Wes Moore veto House Bill 1036. House Bill 1036 which has to do with renewable energy – specifically solar projects. Lawmakers argue that the measure establishes unreasonable requirements for construction on energy storage devices and solar energy generating stations – and takes elected officials out of the management of land use decisions at a local level when it comes to construction and development of these large solar projects. It would also take away large amounts of prime agricultural land – the primary industry on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

The full letter from the Eastern Shore Delegation: