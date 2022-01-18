Md. Eastern Shore Lawmaker Gets Key Role With GOP Caucus

The GOP minority leadership in the Maryland House of Delegates now includes Delegate Wayne Hartman of the Eastern Shore as Chief Deputy Minority Whip.

According to Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Haven Shoemaker, the Chief Deputy Whip’s role will be to coordinate debate on major pieces of legislation that come to the House floor.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve the Minority Caucus as Chief Deputy Whip”, Hartman said. “I will work hard to fulfill the obligations of this role to help meet the many challenges Maryland faces in this pivotal election year. My focus will be to support the Caucus in fulfilling it’s mission and growing our members in 2022.”

Delegate Trent Kittleman (District 9A Howard & Carroll) and Delegate Brenda Thiam (District 2B Washington) have been appointed to serve as Deputy Minority Whips.

“Delegate Hartman has distinguished himself as a tireless advocate for conservative values”, Buckel said. “I am confident in his abilities as a leader, and I am excited to have him on our team.”