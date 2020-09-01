Md. Enters Stage 3 Of Economic Reopening Friday

Maryland is about to move into Stage Three of reopening, based upon the state’s improving COVID-19 health metrics.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that effective this Friday at 5:00 p.m., indoor theatres will be able to accommodate movie or live performance audiences at 50-percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

Also, outdoor venues may accommodate up to 250 people or 50-percent capacity as of Friday. Retailers and religious facilities will be able to increase their capacity from 50-percent to 75-percent.

As we move into this third and final stage of our recovery, I want to sincerely thank our doctors, nurses, and public health officials, our small business community, and, most importantly, the people of Maryland who have pulled together over the last five months to respond to this unprecedented challenge with incredible courage and perseverance,” Hogan said. “It is thanks to all of you that we have crushed the curve and saved lives, and that our state response to this global pandemic continues to serve as an example for the rest of the nation.”

“I want to remind the people of Maryland that moving into stage three does not mean that this crisis is behind us and remind them that we must remain vigilant so that we can keep Maryland open for business, as we head into the holiday weekend,” Hogan added.

Also Tuesday, the Maryland Board of Education voted to require school systems that have not established a return plan for in-person instruction until 2021 to re-evaluate their reopening plans by the end of the first quarter.