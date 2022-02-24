Md. Estimated Tax Deadline Extended

Maryland individual taxpayers who pay estimated quarterly taxes now have until July 15th to make payments for the first- and second quarters of tax year 2022.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot said this makes extra time available for taxpayers, many of whom have faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, to improve their financial circumstances. The extension applies only to individuals, and not for pass-through entities or corporate estimated tax filers.

Franchot earlier announced that July 15th is also the deadline for filing tax year 2021 Maryland returns and payments.

The federal income tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18th.

“As Marylanders recover from the economic hardship wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, hardworking taxpayers deserve this extra time to improve their financial circumstances,” Franchot said. “Even as infection numbers improve, we must remember that many people have struggled – and continue to struggle – to make ends meet. These extensions are a simple change that can make a big difference for people facing financial strain.”

