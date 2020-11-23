MD Eviction Prevention Partnership Grants Awarded – Keeps Moratorium in Place

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that 17 Maryland local jurisdictions were awarded $19.3 million in Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership grants, which will address the needs of more than 3,600 households across the state.

“Maryland has continued to be a national leader in our COVID-19 response, which is why we have responded aggressively with targeted rental relief funding,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will help ensure our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes as we continue to respond to this global pandemic.”

Through the Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is awarding federal Community Development Block Grant funding across local jurisdictions in Maryland to prevent evictions. DHCD had already distributed $2.2 million in Eviction Prevention Partnership grants to eight counties, part of a more than $20 million partnership with Maryland’s local jurisdictions. Landlords and tenants should contact their local jurisdiction for more information.

Assisted Housing Relief Program. In addition to this partnership with local governments, Governor Hogan also launched the Assisted Housing Relief Program, an eviction prevention program intended to help bring rental delinquencies current and provide real relief for tenants through direct payments to their eligible property management company. Tenants in eligible properties will be credited rent rebates paid directly to the property management company, which will eliminate their rental debt and the threat of eviction.

The program serves rental units in multifamily projects financed by DHCD’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program where the unit rent is controlled. Learn more about the program here.

To date, the program has awarded more than $8 million and made more than 4,500 rental payments for Maryland’s working families.

Moratorium on Evictions During State of Emergency. On March 16, Governor Hogan issued an emergency order that prohibits Maryland courts from ordering the eviction of any tenant who can demonstrate that their inability to pay rent was the result of COVID-19-for example, because of lost or reduced unemployment, or needing to care for a school-aged child-or because they are diagnosed with, or under investigation for, COVID-19. The order remains in effect during the state of emergency.